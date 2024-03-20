Rangers to face Man Utd at home of Scottish Rugby

Murrayfield friendly

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Murrayfield: Rangers visit

Rangers are to take on Manchester United in a glamour friendly as part of their pre-season preparations – in Edinburgh.

The match is scheduled to take place at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, 20 July, with a 4pm kick-off.

It will be the second summer in a row that the English giants have taken to the turf at the home of Scottish Rugby following last year’s meeting with French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais.

The two sides last met in 2010 when United won 1-0 at Ibrox in a Champions League group stage clash.

Announcing the fixture for Philippe Clement’s side, Rangers said the game may be the only opportunity that fans have to watch the team live in Scotland this pre-season due to scheduled works on the Copland Road Stand.

Rangers have played at Murrayfield on one previous occasion when they faced Hearts in the Scottish Premiership in October 2017, the league clash unable to be held at Tynecastle due to the redevelopment of the Gorgie stadium.

Murrayfield also hosted Liverpool v Napoli in a summer friendly in 2019.