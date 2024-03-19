Rail chief Hynes takes Department for Transport role

Network job

By a Daily Business reporter |

Alex Hynes: heading south

Alex Hynes, who has led Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail since 2017, is moving to the Department for Transport (DfT) to oversee continuing reforms and the development of Great British Railways.

He will begin a two-year secondment as director general, rail services, next month.

Before moving to Scotland he was managing director of Northern when it was in the private sector, delivering their best ever customer satisfaction scores and record levels of employee engagement.

He said: “Our railways play a vital role connecting people right across the country and I look forward to working closely with DfT colleagues to help industry deliver the services that passengers rightly expect, while laying the track for a simpler, more effective rail system.

“One of my primary objectives in my current role has been to deliver a better, safer and more reliable railway for our passengers and our staff across the country.

“I am proud that over the past five years Scotland’s Railway has become more efficient and improved the reliability of train services for our customers.”