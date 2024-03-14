Plan to turn Rotunda into ‘Nashville’ music venue

Entertainment

How the North Rotunda would look (Image: Forrest Group)

One of the historic rotundas on the River Clyde will be turned into a new ‘Nashville-style’ music and entertainment venue under plans unveiled by the current owner.

Forrest Group, which owns the nearby Radisson Red hotel in Glasgow’s Finnieston area, has submitted plans to the city council to revamp the North Rotunda, a former access to tunnels beneath the river.

The plan would include restoring and enhancing the original structure such as the cast iron and glass cupola and open-plan floors.

The group bought the building, located on Tunnel Street, in June last year and will invest £15 million to convert the building over three levels into The Roundhouse on the ground floor and The Rotunda on the upper floors. It is expected to create 60 jobs.

Keith Vallance, from Forrest Hotels, said: “Sadly, the old building is in a sorry state, but we are prepared to invest heavily in order to restore this architectural gem, bringing a new generation through its doors.

“The North Rotunda is a beautiful old building with some lovely features, either covered up completely or worse, rotting away.

“We want to restore it and we have worked hard to come up with a design which enhances and showcases those features.”

The North Rotunda has been used previously to host a range of events such as weddings, civil partnerships and other celebrations following an extensive refurbishment in 2021.

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “The North Rotunda is a prominent building that lends itself to being a standout destination in the city and we are pleased to see these carefully considered proposals come forward.

“The SEC Campus is just a stone’s throw away and as we know, this wider area has enormous potential for further regeneration and economic activity.

“This, coupled with the creation of much-needed new jobs, is why we must welcome investments that will further enhance our reputation as a leading city for events, entertainment and culture.”