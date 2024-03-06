Pitts to join Global after leaving STV next year

Move revealed

Simon Pitts: admirer of Global’s brands

Simon Pitts is to become chief executive of Global, the media and entertainment group, after he leaves STV nearly next year.

Mr Pitts, who announced his departure from the Glasgow broadcaster yesterday, will replace Stephen Miron, who has been the Global CEO for 16 years and will become chairman.

STV has begun a search for a successor to Mr Pitts who has held the post of CEO since 2018. Prior to this he spent 17 years at ITV where he was on the executive board for seven years and held a variety of roles including director of strategy & transformation and managing director of online, pay TV, interactive & technology.

Ashley Tabor-King, founder & executive president of Global, said: “Simon joins Global with an incredible track record of leadership, growth, and transformation.

“At STV he has led a hugely successful transformation, diversifying revenues and business operations to now include a high-growth streaming service and leading studios group alongside a traditional linear broadcast business.

“I see in Simon somebody who embodies the qualities needed to be the group CEO at Global. He is a natural leader and his strategic thinking and focus will feel familiar to us as he leads us into the next phase of Global’s life.”

Mr Pitts said Global is a company “whose brands I’ve been a fan of for a long time”

He added: “It is unique in the market to have such a diversified portfolio, with digital, audio and outdoor combined with some of the best-loved radio stations in the UK, bringing with it an incredible connection to its audiences.

“It’s also an amazing opportunity to work in a founder-led business that is creative, innovative, and still thinks of itself as a challenger despite its commercial success.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Ashley, and everyone at Global, as we develop the next phase of the company’s growth story and I feel equally lucky to be able to draw on the wise counsel and immense experience of Stephen and Charles as we grow Global together in the years to come.”

Stephen Miron, Global’s Group CEO, said: “After 16 years as Group CEO at Global it’s time to hand over the baton to someone who can help take the company to the next level. I can’t think of anyone better or more suited for this role than Simon.”

Global’s current chairman of 17 years, Lord Charles Allen, will become senior non-executive director.