Nimmo retiring from restructuring firm Interpath Advisory

Blair Nimmo: retiring

Veteran Scottish insolvency practitioner Blair Nimmo will retire as chief executive of Interpath Advisory this spring, it has been announced.

Mr Nimmo will bring the curtain down on a 40-year career and will be succeeded on 1 April by Mark Raddan, 45, who leads Interpath’s advisory business.

Interpath Advisory said Mr Nimmo, who came to prominence handling a number of high profile accounts at big four accountant KPMG, will stay on at Interpath for a number of months to oversee a smooth transition to his successor.

Mr Nimmo is perhaps best known for his work on the administrations of football clubs Airdrie and Heart of Midlothian during his time as head of restructuring at KPMG. In 2017 he was appointed global head of insolvency at the accountancy giant.

In May 2021 he was part of the team when Mr Raddan and Will Wright led the transaction to create Interpath following the sale of KPMG’s UK restructuring practice to its managing directors and HIG Capital.

Interpath Advisor reported widening losses of £10.6m for the 12 months ending March 2023, despite a 20% increase in revenues to £142.6m during the same period.

The firm now employs about 740 people at offices in the UK, Ireland, British Virgin Islands and Cayman. It has plans to expand into mainland Europe, the US and Asia.

Commenting on his retirement, Mr Nimmo, 64, said: “It is truly one of the proudest achievements of my career to have helped create and build Interpath, and I’d like to thank all of my talented colleagues for their hard work, dedication and commitment over the past three years.

“After working in the restructuring profession for over 40 years, it has long been my intention to step back at a time that would enable me to enjoy some quality time with my family, and so as Interpath approaches its third birthday and looks forward to the next phase of its growth, the time is right for me to hand over the reins to Mark, who I know will take the business from strength to strength”

He added: “One of my career highlights was leading the Scottish restructuring practice at KPMG for so many years. It’s a fantastic market up here, full of great people, and I am looking forward to spending more time back in Scotland with my family and friends over the months ahead.”