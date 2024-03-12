New partners at Gillespie Macandrew and WJM

Law

Law firm Gillespie Macandrew has promoted Lorna Balfour to partner in its land & rural business team.

Ms Balfour, pictured, qualified into this team in 2015 and her appointment brings the number of partners in this 25-strong team to six.

She Lorna has experience in a broad range of rural property matters, in particular the purchase and sale of estates, farms and forestry, carbon sequestration and all aspects of estate management.

Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie has appointed Stephen Grant to partner, marking the first promotion since its investment from Irwin Mitchell and the recent regulatory approval for the deal.

Mr Grant, who has specialised in corporate, commercial and IT work for the firm for almost nine years, said: “It’s a huge privilege to be the first partner promotion post-collaboration, signifying an exciting phase for both of our teams.

“Linking up with Irwin Mitchell will open doors to a range of new opportunities to work together. I’m very much looking forward to being able to expand my knowledge across the border and progressing further in my career.”