New park part of £95m final phase of city scheme

Development

The development has been a 20-year project

A 2.5 acre park is to be created in Glasgow, the first for many years, as part of a £95 million development of build-to-rent and student accommodation.

Dawn Developments and Drum Property Group are working together on the final phase of tghe Collegelands Park scheme close to the Cathedral.

An arts facility with event space and café, student accommodation with 586 beds and 182 rental apartments are planned on the five-acre site.

Paul O’Donnell of Glasgow Enlightenment said: “This new development will mark the completion of the 20-year long Collegelands masterplan to regenerate the Calton area of the city.

“This important project will create 250 jobs during construction, and we hope will act as a catalyst for further development in the area.”

The Collegelands regeneration project was launched in 2004 in a bid to bring new homes and opportunities to the Calton area of the city.

A formal planning application for the final phase will be lodged with Glasgow City Council in the summer following the consultation period.