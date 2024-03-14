Development

New park part of £95m final phase of city scheme

| March 14, 2024
Collegelands
The development has been a 20-year project

A 2.5 acre park is to be created in Glasgow, the first for many years, as part of a £95 million development of build-to-rent and student accommodation.

Dawn Developments and Drum Property Group are working together on the final phase of tghe Collegelands Park scheme close to the Cathedral.

An arts facility with event space and café, student accommodation with 586 beds and 182 rental apartments are planned on the five-acre site.

Paul O’Donnell of Glasgow Enlightenment said: “This new development will mark the completion of the 20-year long Collegelands masterplan to regenerate the Calton area of the city.

“This important project will create 250 jobs during construction, and we hope will act as a catalyst for further development in the area.”

The Collegelands regeneration project was launched in 2004 in a bid to bring new homes and opportunities to the Calton area of the city. 

A formal planning application for the final phase will be lodged with Glasgow City Council in the summer following the consultation period.

News, Construction, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Irn-Bru

AG Barr cuts 195 jobs in distribution shake-up

Irn-Bru manufacturer AG Barr is cutting 195 jobs and closing a number of facilities followingRead More

Yasmin-Sulaiman-of-CodeBase-and-Nicola-Anderson

Fintech Scotland partners Techscaler in scaleup plan

Techscaler, the Scottish Government’s tech startup support programme, and FinTech Scotland, the cluster body, have announcedRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.