New Lindsays chair keen to retain independence

Law

New role: Nina Taylor

Nina Taylor has been elected chair of Scottish legal firm Lindsays and said her aim would be to grow the practice while retaining its independence.

Ms Taylor, a partner in family law, succeeds Peter Tweedie who is retiring from the post and as a partner at the end of this month. He will remain as a consultant.

Ms Taylor’s nomination and election to the role by colleagues comes 11 years after she joined the 209-year-old Edinburgh-headquartered firm as an associate.

She has been a partner with Lindsays since 2016, having risen through the ranks rapidly with three promotions in as many years.

She has more than 30 years’ experience as a solicitor, principally as a litigator, and is accredited by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in family law, along with membership of the Family Law Association and Consensus Scotland.

As well as having extensive experience of advocacy in the Sheriff Court, she also litigates in the Court of Session, with cases including high-value financial provision divorce and disputes in relation to child care arrangements.

She said: “I am incredibly proud to become chair of Lindsays, a firm with a fine history.

“I am very much looking forward to the role and, as someone who joined the firm as an associate, I hope that my election highlights the opportunities available for all talent in the legal profession, offering progression and development across all of the areas in which the firm works.”

Ms Taylor added: “It is important to me that we retain our independent Scottish status, while growing within our markets.

“That’s about growth where it is organic and feels natural to do so – where opportunities emerge to work with the right people, in the right places, maintaining the strong values of integrity and independent advice for which the firm has a hard-earned reputation.”

Mr Tweedie, a corporate and commercial lawyer, has been chairman for the last eight years.

During that time, Lindsays has grown through three mergers, the biggest of which came through last year’s amalgamation with the former Miller Hendry legal partnership in Tayside.

The firm now employs in the region of 340 staff across five offices – Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Perth and Crieff.

Mr Tweedie said: “It has been an incredibly interesting time to be in the chair, not only through the firm’s growth, but in supporting colleagues to manage the coronavirus pandemic and the evolution it has brought.

“I am delighted that Nina will be succeeding me in the chair. She is someone whose own work epitomises our firm’s values. I am sure she will make a real mark on the role. I wish her well in it.”

Alasdair Cummings, Lindsays’ managing partner, added: “On behalf of our partners – and the wider Lindsays family – I would like to thank Peter for his wise counsel and steadfast leadership over the past eight years.

“I know I speak for everyone in the firm when I say we are looking forward to working alongside Nina in her new role. She is a fantastic lawyer and a great colleague.”