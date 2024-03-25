N4 takes majority holding in Opulus Financial

New investment

N4 Partners: Allan Dowie, Keith Gibson, Shauna Powell and Keith Mitchell

N4 Partners has taken a majority shareholding in Opulus Financial after investing a further seven figure sum into the business.

Opulus is an accounting, tax and audit firm which has grown through a series of acquisitions since its inception in 2021, including Wylie & Bisset, George & Co, John Kerr & Co, Alexander Marshal, Nicolson’s Accountancy and Craig Cleland.

This latest development will see N4’s Allan Dowie become CEO as the firm continues its growth plans for expansion across the country and planned investment to increase headcount by over 15% in the coming months.

N4’s Keith Gibson will also be tasked in the interim period of establishing a corporate finance function to service SMEs and entrepreneurs throughout Scotland and the UK.

Mr Dowie said: “We’re incredibly excited to become the majority shareholder of Opulus. We wanted to increase our position in the business because we recognise the enormous potential, based on the current platform and management team, to expand the business further with a number of exciting acquisitions on the horizon.”

Employing more than 170 employees, Opulus has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Kilmarnock, East Kilbride, Motherwell, Saltcoats, Oban and Manchester. Further announcements are planned in the coming weeks.