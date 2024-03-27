Most Awaited Badminton Events Of 2024

Advertorial Content |

If you are an immense Badminton fan, then you may surely have plenty of excitement ahead as it has just been two months of this year. There are many badminton tournaments that have been played in previous months of 2024 that were both exciting and thrilling for all the fans. But the great news is that many more badminton events are awaiting you in the next few months. So get ready to place exciting bets on badminton matches only at GG Bet.

If you are eager to know more about movement in the badminton scene and can’t wait any longer for the upcoming badminton matches, here is the news for you. Here are the dates for all upcoming badminton matches that you must look out for. Also, you will be glad to know that apart from the dates, here you will learn the location of every match. So keep up your calendar prepared and stay updated for all the following events.

French Open

The French Open is a popular badminton tournament that usually takes place each year. This year too it will be organized from 5 March to 10 March, at the Adidas Arena in Paris, France. The total winning prize of the tournament will be US$850,000.

Orleans Masters

The Orléans Masters is one of the most important events of the international badminton calendar 2024, attracting more and more badminton players from all around the world to reveal their talents. This tournament will take place from 12 to 17 March in Orleans, France, where around 40 nations will clash with each other in more than 200 matches.

Paris Olympics 2024

Another highlight of the 2024 badminton calendar will be the Paris Olympics. It is an international multi-sport event that will take place from July 27 to August 5, in France. The best players from all around the world will participate in this competition to win the Olympic finals.

Thomas and Uber Cup

Thomas and Uber Cup will be going to add extra spice for all the badminton fans from all over the world. This tournament will begin from 28 April and last till 5 May 2024, at Chengdu, China. The Thomas & Uber Cup 2024 is a biennial international badminton competition, which will be the 30th edition of the Uber Cup and 33rd edition of the Thomas Cup.

All England Open

Another exciting championship in the 2024 badminton calendar is the All England Open that will take place between 12 to 17 March at Birmingham. The event gathers the best international badminton players to compete in this prestigious tournament.

Final Words

All these badminton tournaments are the most awaited for all the badminton freaks. These badminton events are not only an incredible option for all the badminton lovers, but also a great opportunity for the gamblers who love to bet on every match. So no matter if you are from the viewer side or the gambling one, it is absolutely fun and exciting for both. So keep your days off for all the matches and win more and more money.