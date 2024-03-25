Morton Fraser MacRoberts relocates to Haymarket

Law firm moves

Neil Kennedy, COO, and Chris Harte, CEO of Morton Fraser MacRoberts

Morton Fraser MacRoberts, the recently merged law firm, is relocating its head office from Quartermile in Edinburgh to the new development in Haymarket.

Both developments were designed by Foster and Partners and the new offices at Haymarket Square represent a £350m investment in meeting demand for grade A space.

Morton Fraser and MacRoberts announced their merger in September last year, creating a firm with combined revenue of £46 million.

The new firm has 480 people, including 250 solicitors and 78 partners, across its offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow. It is taking the fifth floor at Haymarket Square.

It will join firms such as asset manager Baillie Gifford which have chosoen Haymarket Square for its headquarters function. Baillie Gifford is due to move from Leith Street later this year.

Neil Kennedy, COO of Morton Fraser MacRoberts, said: “This move will mark a significant milestone for Morton Fraser MacRoberts’ journey and will further support the effective integration of our two legacy businesses into a single combined firm.

“It is an exciting time for the business, and the Haymarket location will be ideal for further integrating and connecting our teams in Edinburgh and Glasgow.”