Mixed homes scheme | Blythswood Square deal

Property briefs

Burnet Point will feature a mixed use development

Student accommodation provider Unite Students is to build a first-of-its kind development in Edinburgh that will merge build to rent, affordable apartments and student living.

The £59 million development at Burnet Point in the Abbeyhill area marks a new departure in the company’s 70,000-bed portfolio.

The scheme will include 401-homes – a mix of 49 build to rent, 17 affordable and 298 student apartments. The affordable homes will be provided through housing association, Hillcrest Homes.

The development is set to be completed in September next year, ready for the start of the 2025/26 academic year.

Blythswood Square deal

N4 Property, part of Glasgow-headquartered investment firm, N4 Partners has acquired the former NatWest building on a corner site in Glasgow’s Blythswood Square in a seven-figure deal.

The company plans a comprehensive refurbishment of the building.

It is the first of numerous developments planned within the N4 portfolio, covering a wide spectrum of property projects including commercial, industrial and residential.