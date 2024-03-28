McKee Campbell Morrison hires first director

Law

McKee Campbell Morrison Solicitors, which set up in 2021, has appointed Graham Wilson as its first director.

Mr Wilson joined MCM in February 2022 from Addleshaw Goddard. He is an experienced commercial property lawyer with additional expertise in renewable energy and telecoms.

He said his appointment comes at an exciting time for the firm. “The last 2 years presented a challenging commercial landscape in which to develop a practice which makes this next milestone all the more satisfying” he said.

“I am very much looking forward to new challenges ahead, further developing our practice and to building new and evolving existing client relationships”

Stacy Campbell, director and head of commercial property at MCM, commented: “It’s a proud

moment to announce the first director appointment since Fraser Morrison, Maureen Matheson,

Alan McKee and I established MCM in early 2021.

“We’ve recruited a talented team and place huge importance on creating a culture which ensures there are growth opportunities for all.”

Harper Macleod

Harper Macleod has made four senior appointments, including two new partners, to enhance its presence in the built environment and energy sectors.

In Edinburgh, Alexis Condie joins as a partner in the firm’s commercial property team and Steven King in the renewable energy team. Lesley Montague becomes a senior associate in the public sector real estate team.

Yvonne Allan joins as a senior associate in the commercial property team in Glasgow.

TLT

TLT has promoted five women to partner level. They are: restructuring and insolvency lawyer Ainslie Benzie, financial services disputes and investigations lawyer Roisin Bell, restructuring, head of trusts and estates Debbie Gale, Rachel Smith who specialises in all aspects of property advice for financial services clients, and planning and environment lawyer Debbie Reynolds.

The firm recently achieved 33% female partner representation and announced a new target to achieve 50% of women in partner roles by 2029.