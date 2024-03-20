McGarrell to head up new specialism at Gilson Gray

Law

Legal firm Gilson Gray has hired Cat McGarrell to lead a new specialism in mass litigation service, aimed at clients with data protection and financial services claims.

Ms McGarrell, pictured, joins the firm after nine years at Thompsons Solicitors as a group actions solicitor. During this time, she was responsible for a range of sensitive group cases involving personal injury and medical product liability and the Kenyan tea farmers’ claim against one of the largest global tea producers last year. In 2020, she raised Scotland’s first-ever group action under the chapter 26A group proceedings rules.

In her role at Gilson Gray, she will initially focus on cases involving financial misselling and GDPR breaches.

She will continue her work in the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry, where she represents Homeless Network Scotland – a group comprising over 40 housing and homesless organisations, including Social Bite, Shelter, and Crisis.