Mattioli Woods acquired in £432m private equity deal

Maven Capital Partners became part of Mattioli Woods three years ago

Wealth and asset management business Mattioli Woods, owner of Maven Capital Partners in Glasgow, has agreed to a £432 million takeover by Tiger Bidco, an acquisition vehicle formed by private equity investor Pollen Street Capital.

The recommended cash offer will see shareholders in Mattioli Woods receive 804p per share, a 34% premium to the 600p price last night.

Mattioli Woods shareholders will remain entitled to the previously declared 9p interim dividend to be paid on 22 March. It is intended that the acquisition will be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement.

Pollen Street Capital is a specialist private equity investors in the European financial and business services market.

Anne Gunther, non-executive chair of Mattioli Woods said: “The Mattioli Woods Board is pleased to announce its unanimous recommendation of this cash offer for Mattioli Woods, which not only delivers attractive value to Mattioli Woods shareholders in cash, allowing them to crystallise the value of their holdings, but also provides significant opportunity for clients, employees and wider stakeholders.”

Mattioli Woods, which was advised by Fenchurch Advisory Partners, was admitted to the Alternative Investment Market in November 2005. Since then it has grown both organically and by acquisition. It acquired Maven Capital Partners in a £100 million cash and shares deal in 2021.

The range of services and products has broadened from its origins as a specialist pension consultant and administrator into one of the UK’s leading vertically integrated wealth and asset management businesses.

The directors believe that the acquisition provides an attractive offer for Mattioli Woods Shareholders to realise an immediate cash value for their investment whilst also presenting an opportunity to accelerate Mattioli Woods’ vision to achieve continued growth across its core pillars of advice, investment and administration. The consideration represents an adjusted price/earnings multiple of 16.3 times

The wealth and asset management industry has seen a wave of consolidation activity in recent years reflecting the drive for scale and technology. Pollen Street Capital is expected to bring significant financial and strategic resources to accelerate the delivery of Mattioli Woods’ M&A strategy and organic growth plans.

This includes investing in technology to support long-term organic growth through delivering better service for clients as well as improving operational efficiencies rather than pursuing a progressive dividend policy as a listed company.

The Mattioli Woods directors believe that the delivery of the Group’s growth strategy would be both slower and more uncertain without considerable further capital funding, which will be difficult to raise in the public markets at the current share price without materially diluting existing shareholders.