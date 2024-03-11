Long-serving Macphie replaced in chair by Soutar

Food

Alastair Macphie: stepping down

Alastair Macphie, chairman of the eponymous food ingredient supplier, is stepping down after 17 years in the post and will be replaced by non-executive director Norman Soutar.

Mr Macphie took on the role in 1987 and became managing director in 1995. He will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

A great nephew of the company’s founder, he said: “I indicated to the board some time ago my ambition to step down this year and we’ve been working at getting the business into great shape with strong leadership and a clear growth strategy; with that in place, now is the right time to make this transition”.

Macphie CEO Andy Stapley said: “Alastair has been a reassuring constant at Macphie, providing wise counsel, dedication and passion for the business and our people.

“He has overseen huge changes in the company, investing in the manufacturing capability and our people, making sure the business stays ahead of its time, leading on sustainability and meeting the changing needs of our customers.”

Alastair’s stepping down follows last year’s completion of a £5m refurbishment of its Glasgow factory, while plans are advancing for major upgrades to its Glenbervie facility.