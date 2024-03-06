Lomond adds Tay Letting to growing UK portfolio

Property

By a Daily Business reporter |

Team leaders: Ed Phillips and David Alexander

Lomond has acquired Tay Letting which will become part of the DJ Alexander brand, increasing its presence in Dundee and the wider Tayside area.

The Lomond group is rapidly expanding across the UK and now has a team of 1,200 people across a network of 12 brands, from Aberdeen to Brighton, with more than 42,500 properties under management.

Group chief executive Ed Phillips commented: “This acquisition highlights our continued commitment to the Scottish market and our determination to grow our network in the UK building a progressive group of national lettings and sales agencies.

“Scotland is an important part of our business, and we are determined to further build on our base in the coming months and years.

“We are always open to more opportunities among businesses wishing to sell in Scotland and elsewhere.”

David Alexander, chief executive of DJ Alexander, explained: “Tay Letting is an excellent business with a great reputation for delivering quality service to landlords and tenants.

“This acquisition will expand our presence in Glasgow and grows our business in Dundee and the surrounding area and complements our existing office in St Andrews.”

Marc Taylor, who founded Tay Letting in 2009, added: “We are delighted to hand over the firm to Lomond to operate under the DJ Alexander brand which has an excellent reputation in the market, and I am confident our landlords and tenants are in safe hands.”

Build to rent scheme approved

A derelict site in central Glasgow is to be developed for hundreds of rental homes.

Dandara Living has been granted planning permission to develop the City Wharf area at Anderston Quay.

There will be almost 500 homes as well as 490 student rooms, a gym and co-working spaces. A new urban park and commercial units will be included in the development.

Rachel Allwood, planning director of Dandara Living, said the project “will play a key role in the significant transformation this part of the city is undergoing”.