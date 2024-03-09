Lennon tipped for Pittodrie as Warnock departs

Aberdeen exit

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Neil Warnock: honoured

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said he is close to appointing the club’s sixth manager in three years after Neil Warnock quit hours after guiding the club to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Former Celtic coach Neil Lennon is tipped to replace the well-travelled Yorkshireman who was appointed only last month to replace Barry Robson.

The 75-year-old won two just of his eight games – both in the cup. Following today’s 3-1 quarter-final win over Kilmarnock he leaves alongside assistant Ronnie Jepson with Aberdeen 10th in the Scottish Premiership.

Cormack said in a statement: “With the search for a new manager at an advanced stage, Peter Leven will assume control of all first team matters until the process is concluded.”

Warnock said that the decision over his departure was was mutual between himself and the board.

In the club’s statement, he added: “I was honoured to lead Aberdeen for a short period to help Dave [Cormack] and the board get themselves into a position where they could get closer to making a permanent appointment.

“It goes without saying that I had hoped I could’ve collected a few more league wins along the way, but I am also delighted to have helped the club into the Scottish Cup semi-finals. I hope they can now go on and lift the trophy.

“Ronnie [Jepson] and I can’t thank the fans enough for their support while we’ve been here and we wish the club and the supporters all the very best for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

The announcement came just days after Lennon threw his hat into the ring. The Irishman has been out of work since leaving Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus. He has enjoyed success in all roles with the exception of Bolton. He won ten titles with Celtic, eight Scottish Cups and three league cups in two spells as manager and as a player.