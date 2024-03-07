Leckie swaps chair at STA for role at VisitScotland

Tourism

By a Daily Business reporter |

Stephen Leckie: moves to VisitScotland

Stephen Leckie is stepping down from his chairmanship of the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) after being appointed chairman of Visit Scotland.

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the STA, said: “The STA has been extremely fortunate to have had Stephen’s passion and expertise in stewarding the organisation in his role as chairman for more than 12 years.

“On behalf of the board and team, I thank him for his dedication and commitment to elevating the STA to become what is now the foremost body representing tourism and hospitality businesses in Scotland.”

The STA will seek interest in the role of chair from the existing board and announce Stephen’s successor later this month.