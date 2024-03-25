‘Lazy’ parking policy will hit city trade, say tycoons

Council criticised

Sir Tom Hunter: policy is detrimental (pic: Terry Murden)

Two of Scotland’s wealthiest businessmen have joined calls for Glasgow City Council to scrap its plan to extend parking charges to late in the evening.

Sir Tom Hunter said the measure was “lazy” will damage attempts to regenerate the city centre which has suffered from shop closures and general neglect.

The council last month announced that free parking charges after 6pm in some central areas would end and that charges would apply until 10pm.

Restaurants and pubs who responded to a recent survey by the Federation of Small Businesses and Scottish Hospitality Group warned that one in four could go out of business and staff numbers at other outlets would be cut as a result of the policy.

Sir Tom said: “It is definitely detrimental to those who depend on paying wages in the city centre. I think it is a lazy and ill-thought through measure.”

Lord Haughey added: “More taxes should be a last resort and the parking charge is a tax. We need to think a bit more cleverly about how we generate more rates and bring more revenue into the city.”

Glasgow council said the extended parking changes would help it meet £107 million of savings over three years.

“Current data shows the city centre is busier in the evening and at the weekend than before the pandemic, with people attracted to the centre for entertainment, food and drink. Our city centre plans are focused on creating a positive environment for visitors and a growing residential population.”