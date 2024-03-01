Keppie Design switches to employee ownership

EOT agreed

David Ross, Fraser Low, Pamela Ross, Peter Moran, Richard MacDonald

Glasgow architecture practice, Keppie Design, whose former partners included Charles Rennie Mackintosh, has turned its 100 staff into part-owners.

The firm, which traces its roots to 1854, has set up an employee ownership trust with the four current shareholders – Peter Moran, Fraser Low, Richard MacDonald and David Ross – remaining with the business they acquired in a management buyout in 2018.

Finance Director, Pamela Ross, has been appointed the employee representative on the board of trustees.

Graham Cunning, head of corporate finance in Scotland with accountancy firm Azets, managed the transition.

Legal deal

Law firm Macdonald Henderson has announced the acquisition of the long-established Glasgow practice Blaney Carnan Solicitors.

Paul Carnan, founder and managing partner of Blaney Carnan will continue to work in the expanded business, in a consultancy role.

David Beveridge, managing director of Macdonald Henderson said: “This is an exciting moment which enhances our service offering for clients, particularly in the areas of private client work and both commercial and residential property.