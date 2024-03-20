Kemp and Currie join Scottish Event Campus board

Venue hires

Jonathan Kemp and Vivien Currie

Scotland’s biggest events campus, the SEC in Glasgow, has strengthened its board with the appointment Jonathan Kemp of drinks firm AG Barr, and Vivien Currie, who enjoyed a long career in the horseracing industry.

Mr Kemp is commercial director at AG Barr where he leads all sales and marketing activity associated with brands such as IRN-BRU and Rubicon. He joined the board of AG Barr back in 2003.

He previously worked as a researcher at the House of Commons and studied Economics at Liverpool University before joining Procter & Gamble. He is also closely associated with the University of Strathclyde where he carries out economics research and teaches “brand building” to final year marketing students.

Ms Currie is a director of The Merchants House of Glasgow, the oldest social enterprise in the city, which provides benefits and grants to relieve poverty. She is also a director of The Royal Stables in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, a historic equestrian centre in the heart of the city.

In her executive career she has been chief Executive of Ascot Racecourse and of Hamilton Park Racecourse Group, non-executive director of the British Horseracing Authority, vice chairman of the Racecourse Association and part owner and chief executive of Livingston Football Club, which she took out of administration. She also sat on the Scottish Football League Management Committee, the first female to do so.

A chartered accountant via Ernst & Young, Ms Currie worked in London, Australia and Glasgow before joining the global telecoms business Damovo as director of strategy, and later becoming head of global sales & solutions. She was also a member of Marie Curie’s development board for the Glasgow Hospice, and was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours in 2020 for her services to racecourse management, business and charity.

Peter Duthie, chief executive at the SEC, said: “The experience and perspectives Jonathan and Vivien bring are as extensive as they are diverse, and we’re hugely excited to work with them as valued members of our board.

“We’ve already had the opportunity to hold our first meeting where they have instantly been able to add value to the business, so we’re looking forward to what he future holds with them on the team.”