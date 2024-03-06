Kelsall takes helm at Highlands and Islands Airports

Transport

Paul Kelsall: excited

Highlands and Islands Airports has appointed Paul Kelsall as CEO, replacing Stewart Adams who took on the role as interim CEO in June last year after Inglis Lyon announced he was leaving.

Mr Kelsall, who has a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience in the aviation sector will join HIAL on 20 May.

Following a successful 22-year career in the Royal Navy, he moved into business and commercial operations in the private aviation sector. Having joined Bond Offshore in 2006 he undertook a number of senior roles before becoming search and rescue manager in 2013.

Two years later he joined Babcock Offshore and most recently he was managing director and accountable manager for Offshore Helicopter Services UK Limited, a post he has held since February 2021. During that time Paul led the business through a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) process and subsequent divestment to new ownership.

Speaking following his appointment, he said: “I am thrilled to be joining HIAL as CEO and am hugely excited to lead an organisation that has been played a large part in my working career.

“My role in 2006 involved working from Sumburgh Airport and during my flying career I have visited almost all HIAL airports.”

HIAL chair Lorna Jack acknowledged the work undertaken by Mr Adams.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Stewart Adams for his significant contribution and work with the senior management team to deliver our strategic priorities against a challenging financial backdrop.

“HIAL is in a strong position to commence delivery of our priorities for the coming financial year. This is in no small part due to Stewart, and he will leave HIAL on a sound footing for Paul to build on the good work he has started.”