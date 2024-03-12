Jobless rate rises as wage growth eases further

Economy

Earnings growth is easing

Unemployment has risen as wage growth has eased, although earnings are still outpacing inflation, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said average regular pay growth, excluding bonuses, fell to 6.1% in the quarter to January, down from 6.2% in the three months to December and marking the slowest growth for more than a year.

Real regular wages rose by 2%, which is the highest since the summer of 2019, excluding the pandemic-influenced years.

The ONS said the UK rate of unemployment was unexpectedly up at 3.9% in the three months to January from 3.8% in the previous three months, while vacancies fell by 43,000 quarter on quarter in the three months to February to 908,000. Economists had expected the jobless rate to remain at 3.8%.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Recent trends in the jobs market are continuing, with earnings, in cash terms, growing more slowly than recently but, thanks to lower inflation, real-terms pay continues to increase.

“The number of job vacancies has also been falling for coming up to two years, though the total remains more than 100,000 above its pre-pandemic level.

“Over the last year, there was little change in the proportions of people who are employed, unemployed or neither working nor looking for work, though the overall number of people in work is still rising.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Our plan is working. Even with inflation falling, real wages have risen for the seventh month in a row. And take home pay is set for another boost thanks to our cuts to National Insurance which in total are putting over £900 a year back into the average earner’s pocket.”

Matthew Percival, CBI Future of Work & Skills Director, said: “While pressures in the labour market continue to gradually ease, achieving sustainable growth requires a step change in efforts to remove barriers to work and unlock the business investment needed to boost productivity.

“That’s why the Chancellor was right to announce the extra funding needed to deliver expanded childcare last week. But firms can make a bigger contribution to tackling long-term sickness absence if health-based tax incentives are modernised. The Budget was a missed opportunity to do so.”

Ben Harrison, director of the Work Foundation, said: “Today’s labour market statistics present a series of challenges for policy-makers despite strong wage growth.

“Workers will welcome the 16th consecutive month of above 6% regular pay growth, which represents 1.8% real wage growth on the year. However, most are unlikely to be feeling richer as the Office for Budget Responsibility still forecasts real wages won’t get back to 2008 wage levels until 2026.

“This near two-decade period of stagnating wages is likely to hit the 6.8 million people in severely insecure work hardest. They already face a financial penalty of £3,276 per year compared to those in secure work, yet the Government’s National Insurance cuts will do little to support those on the lowest incomes.

“Instead of Rishi Sunak threatening to squeeze benefits further to fund more tax cuts for those on middle and high incomes, we must improve the quality and security of jobs on offer if we are to see living standards and wages rise in the years ahead.”