Injury throws Murray’s Wimbledon plans into doubt

Scot's agony

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Blow: Andy Murray

Andy Murray faces a race against time to compete at Wimbledon this summer after suffering an ankle injury which he admits will keep him out of action for an “extended period”.

The Scot damaged ligaments towards the end of his defeat by Tomas Machac in the third round of the Miami Open.

The two-time former Wimbledon champion suffered the injury in the 10th game of the final set and although he was able to continue after treatment, he lost 5-7 7-5 7-6 to the Czech.

Murray, who turns 37 in May, will have the injury assessed by a specialist in the UK this week.

It’s widely thought that he was looking to announce his retirement from the game after this year’s championships but it remains to be seen if he’ll now be fit enough to run out at the All-England Club.

Taking to social media to provide an update on his injury, he said: “Towards the end of my match in Miami I suffered a full rupture of my ATFL (anterior talo-fibular ligament) and near full thickness rupture of my CFL (calcaneofibular ligament).

“I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps.

“Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I’ll be out for an extended period. But I’ll be back with 1 hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right.”