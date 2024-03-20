ICAS to train accountants for evolving business world

Course changes

Bruce Cartwright: ICAS has constantly reinvented itself

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) has announced the biggest shake-up in how it trains accountancy students in its 170-year history.

The organisation has launched a new syllabus and way of learning that will make sure the chartered accountant (CA) qualification remains relevant in an evolving global business landscape.

The new syllabus includes “future-focused” themes such as sustainability, advances in technology, and business ethics, alongside the core technical accountancy skills for which the CA qualification is globally renowned.

Gail Boag, executive director of Learning at ICAS, said: “The introduction of the new syllabus and learning delivery model is the biggest leap forward yet in the way we train CAs.

“It allows us to keep pace with the influence of global socioeconomics and technology on business today.

“Firms were calling for greater flexibility in how we train students, and now thanks to our new model this is possible.

“While we have always updated our syllabus to reflect global developments to make sure that each generation of CAs remains relevant, this change is more significant, reflecting technological and other geopolitical factors that both enable and disrupt the profession.

“The qualification focuses on so much more than finance and equips students with the skills that they need to be business leaders of the future, incorporating ethics, sustainability and use of technology as part of the syllabus.”

Ms Boag said the CA designation remains “a badge of quality and trust, something that can be seen in the fact that CAs hold senior positions in 83% of FTSE companies.”

Bruce Cartwright, CEO at ICAS said: “Throughout our 170-year history, ICAS has constantly reinvented itself to remain relevant in an ever-changing world.

“The introduction of this new syllabus represents one of the biggest changes we’ve ever made. We believe it goes beyond the numbers, to foster the ethical mindset, technical skills, professional knowledge and practical experience that will establish CAs as the business leaders of the future.”