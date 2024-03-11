Hymans Robertson signs up for 30 Semple Street

Office pre-let

30 Semple Street currently shrouded in scaffolding (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

One of Edinburgh’s biggest office redevelopments, 30 Semple Street, has secured its first pre-letting.

Six months prior to completion of building works, Hymans Robertson is the first tenant to sign up for the development being undertaken by Corran Properties on behalf of CBRE Investment Management in the capital’s Exchange District.

The independent pensions and investment advisory firm has committed to lease 14,700 sq ft on the fifth and sixth floors along with roof-top terraces.

How it will look: 30 Semple Street

Alix Mills, senior director at CBRE Investment Management, said: “To attract a tenant of such high calibre to our flagship office development in Edinburgh is tremendous testament to the high-quality design of 30 Semple Street, and the commitment of our entire team to meet the very highest standards of environmental performance.”

Shireen Anisuddin, managing partner of Hymans Robertson, added: “We have over 200 of our people in Edinburgh and it will be fantastic for them to benefit from this high-quality space.

“In particular, we are pleased to be moving to an office with exceptional environmental credentials and this is also very much aligned with our priorities as a B Corp-certified firm.

30 Semple Street terrace with view of the castle

A key factor in our decision was to maintain our location in central Edinburgh and we are naturally delighted to have secured space with such attractive views. We are very much looking forward to taking up residence.”

With construction works ongoing, the 57,000 sq. ft. building is due to complete in September. The landlord’s team was represented by Knight Frank, Cuthbert White and Brodies. Hymans Robertson was represented by Cushman & Wakefield and Burness Paull.

