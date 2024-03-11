Hornby buys Corgi assets | Elliott rules out Curry’s bid

Markets Live

Hornby, the international models and collectibles Group, has acquired the assets, trade and intellectual property of The Corgi Model Club.

CMC is being sold by Blue 14, an investment vehicle majority-owned by entrepreneur Jim Lewcock. The management of CMC is joining Hornby.

CMC was established in 2021 as a third party partnership with Hornby, creating and selling contemporary editions of classic Corgi Models from the archives through a monthly subscription model, and has grown significantly since then.

Olly Raeburn, CEO of Hornby, said: “Bringing the Corgi Model Club subscription proposition into the Hornby business makes complete sense and we anticipate driving further growth both domestically and internationally over the coming months and years.

No Curry’s offer

Elliott Advisors (UK) has confirmed that will not be making a bid for the electrical products retail chain Curry’s.

In a statement, it said that following multiple attempts to engage with Currys’ Board, all of which were rejected, “it is not in an informed position” to make an improved offer for Currys on the basis of the public information available to it.

“Elliott therefore confirms it does not intend to make an offer for Currys.”