Homes proposed for land neighbouring film studio

Leith plan

FirstStage occupies a site near the proposed development (pic: FirstStage Studios)

Forth Ports wants to build 337 homes, commercial and retail units on a 4.7 acre waterfront site neighbouring a film studio.

The proposed development at the Port of Leith is close to the nine-acre FirstStage film studio and will include studios, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments as well as 244sqm of commercial space.

The four-plot Harbour 31 development will be up to eight storeys in height and will include green space.

Harbour 31 is situated to the south of Edinburgh Dock within the Port of Leith and is currently used for industrial port activities. It is located close to existing and other proposed residential developments and the Edinburgh tram network. There will be 20% car parking provision with parking spaces made EV ready.

Pamela Smyth, Chief Legal and Property Officer, of landowners Forth Ports Group, said: “At Harbour 31 we want to create a vibrant new quarter for people to live and work in, as new green jobs come to Leith.

“The port is transitioning into Scotland’s largest renewables hub and, coupled with the benefits which will be unlocked as part of the Forth Green Freeport, Leith will be completely regenerated.”

In addition, an application has been made for listed building consent for works associated with alterations to Edinburgh Dock for the provision of surface drainage for the proposed development.

The site sits on a dockside location and fits well with the city council’s Local Development Plan for a housing-led, mixed-use development. The proposals have been designed by Comprehensive Design Architects (CDA).