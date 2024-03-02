Rugby star arrested

Hogg charged after incident in Scottish Borders

By a Daily Business reporter | March 2, 2024
Stuart Hogg
Stuart Hogg: charged

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has been charged by police in connection with an incident in the Scottish Borders.

The 31-year-old, who retired last year, was arrested at a property in Hawick last weekend. He was charged and released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 4.40pm on Sunday February 25, police were called to an address in Hawick. A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Hogg, a 100-cap Scottish international who drew a line under the rugby career before the World Cup, split up with his wife Gillian and is now in a relationship with the former jockey and ITV Racing presenter Leonna Mayor.

