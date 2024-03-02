Rugby star arrested
Hogg charged after incident in Scottish Borders
Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has been charged by police in connection with an incident in the Scottish Borders.
The 31-year-old, who retired last year, was arrested at a property in Hawick last weekend. He was charged and released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 4.40pm on Sunday February 25, police were called to an address in Hawick. A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
Hogg, a 100-cap Scottish international who drew a line under the rugby career before the World Cup, split up with his wife Gillian and is now in a relationship with the former jockey and ITV Racing presenter Leonna Mayor.