Acquisition

Gilson Gray adds MHD Law to growing portfolio

| March 5, 2024
Kieran Fitzpatrick and Chris Benson

Legal firm Gilson Gray has further strengthened its position in Edinburgh with the acquisition of MHD Law. 

The deal represents the group’s second takeover deal of 2024. MHD, which has been operating for more than 100 years, has team of 17, including Kieran Fitzpatrick, Chris Benson and Raymond Fairgrieve, who will join Gilson Gray’s Edinburgh office.

Last month, Gilson Gray boosted its footprint in Dundee and Angus with the takeover of Bowmans Solicitors and added a further 11 staff to its team in the Tayside area.

With offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen, Lincoln, and Forfar, Gilson Gray is one of the fastest-growing law firms in the UK.

Glen Gilson, chairman and managing partner at Gilson Gray, said: “MHD is a firm of rich tradition and a long-established feature of the Scottish legal market. We are honoured to welcome the MHD team and their loyal client base to Gilson Gray. The takeover is aligned to our ambitions for growth during 2024, as we look to consolidate and capitalise upon the multi-regional expansion of recent years.”

Mr Fitzpatrick, partner at MHD, added: “Joining forces with Gilson Gray marks the start of an exciting new chapter for MHD and our clients. For them, the only thing that will change is the ability to access new legal services under the same roof.”

