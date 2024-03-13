Fraser takes comms role at Future Economy Scotland

Communications

Ian Fraser: sharing ideas

Journalist and author Ian Fraser has been appointed head of communications at non-partisan think tank Future Economy Scotland, co-founded by Miriam Brett and Laurie Macfarlane in May last year.

The co-directors believe Scotland urgently needs to embrace new ideas to transform its economy.

Mr Fraser was a business journalist at the now defunct Sunday Herald and wrote the best-selling book Shredded on the collapse of the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Future Economy Scotland is supported by among others Polden Puckham Charitable Foundation, Hewlett Foundation, Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung, Energy Transition Fund and Gower Street, as well as New Economy Organisers Network (NEON), Mariana Mazzucato, and UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose.

Charlotte Millar, Christine Cooper and K Chaitanya Kumar are non-executive directors.

Mr Fraser said he is “looking forward to sharing their thinking and ideas”.