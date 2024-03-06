Food and drink producers ‘need help’ to hit target

Showcasing Scotland

Iain Baxter: we took a big hit (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

A food and drinks industry leader has said that a ‘joined up approach’ to policy making is required to ensure it can access capital and skilled workers.

Iain Baxter, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink, said the sector was seeing business pick up but was only on course to achieve what he called a “substantial” fall in its planned rate of growth.

Following the adverse impact of Covid, Brexit and the war in Ukraine, the organisation last summer revised down its earlier target of achieving a £30 billion value by 2030 to £20bn.

“It has been a big hit, but other countries have also taken a hit,” he told reporters at the Showcasing Scotland event in Edinburgh which brought 100 trade buyers from 22 countries to the capital to meet 150 Scottish food and drink producers.

Mr Baxter announced the launch of a new, essentially trade-focused promotional campaign, Naturally Scottish, but declined to say how much it was costing. However, the industry is now pushing for an uplift on the current £15bn value of the sector.

First Minister Humza Yousaf with Alastair Dobson of Taste of Arran, left, and Iain Baxter of Scotland Food and Drink (pic: DBMS)

“We have to get access to capital, skills and so on if we are to scale up,” he said.

The last time Showcasing Scotland was held, in 2019, it generated about £60m in deals. Mr Baxter said the event was important because “people tell me that it can take more than three years to arrange meetings with these people.”

Ewen Cameron, global head of trade for food and drink at Scottish Development International, said companies were being assisted in overcoming the changes brought about by Brexit. “With the right guidance there is opportunity,” he said.

Asked if he was optimistic that this year’s Showcasing Scotland would beat the deals achieved five years ago, he said: “I would say so, yes.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf welcomed visitors to the event and said he hoped they would take time to tour the country and sample what it had to offer.