Fintech Scotland partners Techscaler in scaleup plan

Tech tie-up

Partners: Yasmin Sulaiman and Nicola Anderson

Techscaler, the Scottish Government’s tech startup support programme, and FinTech Scotland, the cluster body, have announced a partnership aimed at scaling up more companies.

FinTech companies employ more than 10,500 people across 226 enterprises in Scotland, with about 38% having reached scale-up stage.

Through the partnership, Techscaler will lend its expertise to initiatives such as the Financial Regulation Innovation Lab, launched by FinTech Scotland in December in partnership with Strathclyde and Glasgow universities.

The initiative seeks to advance understanding and adoption of new and emerging technologies in fintech through skills and education programmes, workshops, conferences, and trade missions.

Techscaler, which is managed by the Codebase incubator, has forged a number of partnerships across and beyond the Scottish tech ecosystem, including with the govtech funding challenge programme CivTech, and STAC, the Internet of Things accelerator.

Nicola Anderson, CEO of FinTech Scotland, said: “This collaboration is about getting behind Scotland scaling for tech, together.

“It underscores our joint dedication to cultivating innovation and showcasing the vibrant fintech community in Scotland.

“We look forward to bringing tangible benefits to our scaling fintech SMEs, and sharing our sector expertise with Techscaler founders, to build a robust and forward-thinking fintech cluster.”

Yasmin Sulaiman, VP of partnerships at CodeBase, said, “Connecting the diverse parts of the tech ecosystem is a huge part of our job running Techscaler for the Scottish Government.

“When organisations like ours and FinTech Scotland come together to understand founders’ needs, we’re able to offer a much stronger suite of support and join up founders with the opportunities they’re looking for to grow.”

Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Our £42 million Techscaler network is already showcasing some of Scotland’s most promising start-ups.

“This partnership with FinTech Scotland is another example of how the Techscaler network is helping to galvanise our innovative, collaborative and inclusive tech community by sharing knowledge and supporting growth.”