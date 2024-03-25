Equity Gap leads investment in media AI platform

Funding deal

Christine Hartland, Fiona Gillies and Mahesh Ramachandra

My Smash Media, a disruptive AI matchmaking platform for the creative industries, is nearing half a million pounds of investment as it targets the fast-growing global content streaming market.

The company, co-founded by Scottish actor turned producer Fiona Gillies, matches content creators such as script writers with streaming services, production companies and broadcasters via new digital tools that anticipate industry trends.

It has secured over £370,000 from the Scotland-based Equity Gap angel syndicate, Scottish Enterprise and a Future Economy Innovate UK grant.

Equity Gap also facilitated the involvement of several investors from Investing Women Angels. The company will extend the fundraise to additional investors for a further six weeks.

It was recently successful in Edinburgh University’s AI accelerator programme, which helps young companies with potential to grow.

Ms Gillies set up My Smash Media with indie producer Christine Hartland and digital product specialist Mahesh Ramachandra. The team has partnered with renowned film industry veteran Hilary Davis and backed by London-based Activate Media, a digital accelerator.

SMASH showcased at the European Film Market and won a Gold Award for tech innovation in Cannes. It was selected for the Creative Catalyst SXSW Programme in Austin, Texas.

Ms Gillies said: “This initial investment is a real vote of confidence in our proposition, which we will further develop across the TV and film industry and also roll out to other relevant sectors, bringing content creators and discoverers together.

Fraser Lusty, managing director of Equity Gap, said “We look forward to the launch of the platform and see it being a strong catalyst for new talent enabling film and TV companies to work in a novel way.”