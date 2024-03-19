Engineer QEM Solutions acquired by Yorkshire firm

Moffat deal

Rob Graham: expanding QEM’s client reach

South of Scotland specialist engineering management company QEM Solutions (QEM) has been acquired by environmental risk reduction services business, Adler and Allan.

The acquisition of the Moffat company is North Yorkshire-based Adler and Allan’s fifth in the utilities sector, and eighth overall in the last three years.

Rob Graham, chief executive at QEM, said the deal allows the company to offer its services to more clients.

The firm believes the acquisition strengthens its position in the market by giving customers access to a larger range of capabilities, expertise, and equipment, which will ultimately make the supply chain more resilient.

Henrik Pedersen, Adler and Allan’s chief Executive, said: “This critical acquisition supports our mission to solve industry’s biggest environmental challenges as well as reinforcing our ambitious growth plans, by bolstering our specialist quality and engineering management capability and enhancing our range of services to the gas and water sectors.”

QEM will continue to provide its specialist process management and engineering services to support the management of design processes, assist with procurement or risk management and third-party inspections and audits.