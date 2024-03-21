Aberdeen setback

EnerMech axes 120 jobs and installs new CEO

| March 21, 2024
Christian Brown of Enermech
Christian Brown has left the company

Engineering services company EnerMech’s Aberdeen operations are expected to account for half of the 250 jobs being axed by the group worldwide, about 5% of its workforce.

The move comes after it was refinanced and appointed a new chief executive, Charles Davison Jr to replace incumbent Christian Brown.

Mr Davison is a 25-year veteran of the oil and gas services industry. He was previously executive vice president of operational excellence and chief operations officer at Weatherford International. Prior to that, he was at Strike, where he served as president and chief executive.

In December Enermech announced it had acquired Stork Australia and New Zealand for an undisclosed sum.

… more follows

News, Energy, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

David Duffy

Virgin Money CEO Duffy to retire after Nationwide deal

Virgin Money CEO David Duffy will retire when the bank is taken over by NationwideRead More

Waspi in Linlithgow

Women hoping for positive state pension verdict

Women who campaigned over changes to the state pension age are hoping a report dueRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.