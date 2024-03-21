EnerMech axes 120 jobs and installs new CEO

Aberdeen setback

Christian Brown has left the company

Engineering services company EnerMech’s Aberdeen operations are expected to account for half of the 250 jobs being axed by the group worldwide, about 5% of its workforce.

The move comes after it was refinanced and appointed a new chief executive, Charles Davison Jr to replace incumbent Christian Brown.

Mr Davison is a 25-year veteran of the oil and gas services industry. He was previously executive vice president of operational excellence and chief operations officer at Weatherford International. Prior to that, he was at Strike, where he served as president and chief executive.

In December Enermech announced it had acquired Stork Australia and New Zealand for an undisclosed sum.

… more follows