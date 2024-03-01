Economy ready to ‘change gear’ says Sunak

Scots Tory conference

Rishi Sunak in Aberdeen: ‘we must get the transition right’

Rishi Sunak has taken aim at the SNP for making Scotland the highest taxed area of the UK and claimed that under his government the economy is ready to “change gear”.

Addressing the future of the oil and gas industry, he told the Scottish Conservative Party conference in Aberdeen that it was important to “get this transition right” and warned that the SNP and its Green allies would “destroy the industry that we have here now”.

He said a vote for anyone but the Tories “will stop Aberdeen being home to the industries of the future”.

Mr Sunak did not mention the windfall tax, but turned on Labour’s changing policies on energy.

“It says so much about them that they don’t want to ban all oil and gas…they just want to ban British oil and gas with their ban on North Sea exploration,” he said.

“It shows so clearly that their values aren’t our country’s values and, that they put virtue signalling ahead of our nation’s energy security.”

He said Scottish Tory leader Douglas and his colleagues at Holyrood should be thanked “for standing up to this madness.”

Mr Sunak said the country should be “incredibly proud” of the United Kingdom’s record on renewable energy.

“We’re the first major economy to have halved our emissions and thanks to the North East of Scotland, the UK is a world leader when it comes to offshore wind.

“But we have to get this transition right. I am not going to damage our competitiveness or load costs onto hard pressed households in an ideological quest to go faster than the technology allows.”

Turning to the Covid epidemic, Mr Sunak said that as Chancellor and Prime Minister, he “wasn’t interested in having a ‘political rammy with the Scottish government’ but protecting jobs, which we did: almost a million jobs here in Scotland were supported by furlough.”

Rishi Sunak told delegates in Aberdeen that the Tory plan is working

He added: “Last winter, we paid half of the average household’s energy bill to shield people from the impact Putin’s energy price spike.

“And we have focused on getting inflation down as the most important thing we needed to do to create the conditions for sustainable growth. With inflation now halved, our economic policy can change gears.

“We’ve already provided a UK-wide £9 billion tax cut for workers across the country and we have cut taxes for businesses. For business investment to the tune off £11 billion.”

He said the choice before the country is either sticking to his plan that’s starting to deliver “or go back to square one with Labour.”

He added: “Here in Scotland, the choice is even more stark. If Labour would take the UK back to square one, the SNP would take Scotland back literally three hundred years.

“Every day the SNP remain in power is a wasted day.

“Even after 16 different papers on independence, they still can’t answer the basic questions: What’s the currency going to be, what happens to the pensions, what happens to trade.”

Poll setback

Mr Sunak arrived in Scotland’s energy capital with a new survey for Quantum Communications revealing his party on just 15% of the vote, down one point since January.

The poll, conducted by Survation, puts the SNP on 38% (up two points), Labour on 33% (down one point) and the Liberal Democrats unchanged at 8%.

It found the SNP has a 22-point lead in the northeast of Scotland with almost twice the numbers of supporters than Labour and the Conservatives in third place.