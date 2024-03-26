Dobbies hires retail veteran Wass as CFO

Retail

Dobbies, the UK’s largest garden centre retailer, has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Jonathan Wass as chief financial officer (CFO).

Joining Dobbies from his role as CFO of Cancer Research UK, he has more than 20 years’ experience working with some of the biggest names in British retail. He is a former CFO at Boots UK; commercial finance director at Sainsbury’s; finance director at Morrisons; and head of business accounting at Asda.

His appointment follows the recent hiring of Andy Hannan as commercial director to deliver the garden centre group’s new commercial strategy.

David Robinson, CEO of Dobbies, said: “Our senior leadership team has been strengthened in recent months, and with Jonathan joining us we are moving in a really positive direction.”