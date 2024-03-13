‘Coin toss’ development in Edinburgh to go ahead

Decision reversed

525 Park View will provide new homes and commercial spaces

A huge housing development has been given the go-ahead after councillors reversed a controversial ‘coin toss’ that had seen the project landed with higher than expected costs that threatened its viability.

The plan for 256 homes at the junction of Crewe Toll and Ferry Road in Edinburgh led to a split vote among city councillors who forced an increase in the contribution towards education from the developer Artisan Real Estate after the toss of a coin.

That decision has been reviewed and the application will now go through in line with the planning officers’ recommendation.

Regeneration specialist Artisan Real Estate, together with fund manager REInvest Asset Management will redevelop the former Deutsche Bank House, to be known as ‘525 Park View’, into a new residential neighbourhood providing 256 sustainable homes, 25% of which will be for affordable housing.

Flexible commercial space facing on to Ferry Road will provide potential for cafes, shops and shared workspaces.

It is designed by Edinburgh-based 7N Architects and more than two-thirds of the development area will be made up of green spaces.