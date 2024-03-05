Chair and non-exec for Morton Fraser MacRoberts

Law

Jenny Dickson and Ian Steele

Morton Fraser MacRoberts, one of Scotland’s Big Four independent law firms, has made two key appointments to its management board.

Jenny Dickson has been elected chair and Ian Steele takes on a non-executive role. Ms Dickson and Mr Steele join CEO Chris Harte and COO Neil Kennedy on the board

Ms Dickson is a partner in Morton Fraser MacRoberts’ litigation division and is also a board member of PRIME, a UK-wide alliance of law firms seeking to improve social mobility within the legal profession, reflecting her strong commitment to diversity and inclusion across the legal sector.

Mr Steele was formerly senior partner for Deloitte in Scotland and Northern Ireland and served on the UK board of Deloitte for more than eight years.

He has held a number of non-executive board appointments and is currently a non-executive director of STV and Continuum Advisory Partners.

CEO, Chris Harte said: “The quality and strength in depth of the leadership team is vital in supporting the strategic vision of the firm.”