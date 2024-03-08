Cashel sees ‘remarkable recovery’ from travel woes

Record profits

James Aitken: ‘firm is stronger than ever’

Scottish travel business, Cashel Travel, has announced a “remarkable recovery” with record breaking profits.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Commercial Street, Leith, the company reported an increase in profits and turnover for the year ending 30 September.

Chief executive James Aitken, who served as the Chair of UKinbound until February 2024, said Cashel emerged from the Covid pandemic and lockdown stronger than ever.

Turnover increased by 49.39% to £9.45 million while profit after tax soared by 267%. The company;’s headcount grew from 26 to 32 during the financial year, with an additional four employees joining this year.

Mr Aitken said: “We are incredibly proud of the outstanding results achieved in fiscal year 2023. This remarkable recovery, coupled with our recent green accolade and ongoing commitment to our employees and responsible business practices, is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, as well as the continued trust and support of our valued partners and clients.

“The company is optimistic about the future of travel and confident in its ability to achieve continued success.”