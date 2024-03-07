Cancer detector raises funds to commercialise

Investment

Wobble chair Nicola Broughton, chief executive Richard Kuo and financial director John Duncan

An Edinburgh University spin-out which is working on methods to revolutionise the early detection of cancer has raised £8.5 million to help commercialise its technology.

Wobble Genomics hopes its innovative process will have applications across drug development, agriculture and ecology.

The funding round was led by Mercia Ventures and Business Growth Fund while IQ Capital, EOS Advisors and Old College Capital also participated.

Wobble was founded in 2021 by Richard Kuo, who has spent more than 15 years in bioengineering and biology, including ten at the Roslin Institute.

The company expects to double its ten-strong headcount over the next two years.

Jo Smart, an investor at BGF, said: “Wobble has developed a full stack approach to identifying and analysing RNA markers – an exciting field of research and development in the biotechnology sector – which has the potential to revolutionise the early detection of cancer markers from blood.

“We look forward to bringing our considerable experience in the life sciences market to support the business as it continues to build further validation and guide how the technology is taken to market.”