Edinburgh proposal

Canada’s Sandman in new airport hotel plan

| March 13, 2024
Sandman wants to open a hotel at Edinburgh airport (Image: Sandman)

Canadian company Sandman has submitted revised proposals for 238-bed hotel at Edinburgh Airport.

A previous application in principle was was granted in 2019 and the new plan includes changes to the number of storeys and rooms.

The group has identified a site to the southwest of the airport terminal building which is currently a car park.

Sandman owns and operates 68 properties, with a further nine under construction. In the UK and Ireland it has hotels Aberdeen Glasgow, Newcastle, London, Sheffield and Portmarnock.

