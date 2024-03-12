Campaigner calls for action on social housing

Slum call

Kwajo Tweneboa

One of the UK’s most high-profile social housing campaigners is in Scotland this week demanding more action to tackle poverty and slum living conditions.

Making his first speaking appearance north of the border at the Share Annual Conference in Glasgow, Kwajo Tweneboa rose to prominence following the death of his father in a squalid and vermin-infested flat in the Eastfields estate in south London.

It led the 25-year-old to expose the housing association on social media. Since then, he has become a champion for those living in desperate conditions, created a Channel 4 documentary on the housing crisis and given evidence at Westminster and to Cabinet Ministers.

Mr Tweneboa said: “I’ve spoken to thousands of tenants from all corners of the UK, including Scotland, and they feel forgotten about.

“While there have been recent scandals around individual deaths resulting from inadequate housing, a stigma still persists that prevents most people from giving much thought to the scale of the real world impact for those living in slum conditions.

“Social housing hasn’t been prioritised for years. We need to look at housing and rental as a necessity, not just a way of accumulating wealth. People should not be living in destitution in Scotland in 2024.

“We must shift the focus on building housing to social housing, reforming from a bottom-up approach to make sure we are improving the lives of those suffering worst, first. The reality is, housing in the UK is built on terrible foundations.

“I’m really grateful to Share for giving me this opportunity to speak to some of the housing sector’s leading names, and to tell my story.”

The Share Annual Conference takes place on 15 and 16 March at the Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow.