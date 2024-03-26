Accountancy

Cairns joins Robb Ferguson as director of taxation

| March 26, 2024

John Cairns has been appointed director of taxation at Robb Ferguson, one of Scotland’s oldest independent chartered accountancy practices.

A long-time member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, and a chartered tax adviser, Mr Cairns has been a partner in both Scottish and international accounting firms, specialising through the greater part of his career in corporate and personal tax planning and strategy.

Robb Ferguson’s managing partner, Andy Logan, said: “We are very pleased to have been able to attract someone of John’s calibre to the firm.”

