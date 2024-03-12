Buffalo farmer buys assets from administrator

New company

By a Daily Business reporter |

Steve Mitchell: hard decision

A buffalo farmer in Fife has bought the business out of administration after the firm collapsed under a mountain of “unsustainable” debts.

Owner Steve Mitchell has secured the backing of new funders and says he will salvage the business and assets of the company via a pre-pack administration.

That will mean saving the jobs linked to his farm, shop and cafe, and buffalo mozzarella business which first launched in Auchtertool in 2005.

News of the administration was broken to investors in an email yesterday. Mr Mitchell said it was his “worst fears come true.”

He said: “Despite my best efforts and determination to bring our vision to reality, we have fallen short due to an economic climate impacted by COVID, wars, soaring energy bills, cost-of-living crises and TB that just weren’t foreseen by anyone.

“All of this has meant that our debts have mounted to a level we simply could no longer sustain. The last few months have been devastating, both professionally and personally.

“I had to make the extremely hard decision to place the company into administration or face the prospect of seeing the business closed by a creditor and subsequently the company being wound up.”

He said that a loan from a friend and founder means be has been able to submit an offer which will salvage the business and assets of the company via a pre-pack administration sale.

“I also hope with time that this route will allow me to figure out a way to honour the faith and support the team and I have received from founders and suppliers,” he said.

In the meantime, the Buffalo Farm’s Founders Club has been shut down by the administrator who will be in touch with investors in the coming days.

In his email, Mr Mitchell said: “It breaks my heart to say that the Buffalo Farm Founders Club, as we know it, has been shut down by the administrator. I can’t begin to explain how much it hurts me to put this down in black and white.”