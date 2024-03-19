BTO acquires family law fim Carruthers Gemmill

Legal deal

David Gibson, Grant Hunter (BTO executive board), Tommy Gemmill, Stephen Watt and Lesley Gordon (BTO executive board)

BTO Solicitors has acquired Carruthers Gemmill, a family-based law firm which has specialised in advising lottery winners.

Senior partner Tommy Gemmill, the fifth generation of the family, and his partner Stephen Watt, will join BTO as consultants in BTO’s Glasgow office.

They bring with them a team of nine professionals specialising in wills, estates and succession planning and residential conveyancing. The merger is effective from 2 April.

Mr Gemmill said: “Carruthers Gemmill was founded in 1870 by my great-great grandfather and it is essential to me to ensure the continued success of our firm.

“This new arrangement marks a positive development for both firms, enhancing the range of services offered to our clients.”

Mr Gemmill and Mr Watt have specialised for decades in advising lottery winners on legal and taxation matters related to significant wins.

David Gibson, BTO’s chairman, said: “This is a significant milestone in our ongoing strategy of seeking opportunities that complement our existing practice. We are honoured to be entrusted with the care of Carruthers Gemmill’s long-established client base.

“BTO looks forward to building on the rich legacy of Carruthers Gemmill and continuing to provide exceptional legal support to individuals and families across Scotland.”