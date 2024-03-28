Brooks takes reins as Scottish Tourism Alliance chair

Tourism

The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) has appointed Rebecca Brooks as chair of the organisation, succeeding Stephen Leckie who has recently been appointed chair of VisitScotland.

Ms Brooks (pictured), managing director of Abbey UK, and a director/owner of the Abbey Group, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked in the Scottish tourism industry for more than two decades. She has also served as vice chair of the STA since October 2022.

Ms Brooks has been a non-executive director of the Scottish Tourism Alliance since 2010, served as a non-executive director on the VisitScotland board from 2015-2022 and was recently appointed as chair of UKinbound.

She is also a former chair of the Scottish Destination Management Association. She sat on the Scottish Government appointed Tourism Recovery Taskforce in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and is a current member of the UK Tourism Industry Council. In 2018 and 2020 she was voted one of Scotland’s Top 100 Women in Tourism.

Marc Crothall, CEO of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: “We acknowledge the exceptional leadership of Stephen Leckie, under whose guidance the organisation has seen significant milestones, including the launch of two national tourism strategies.

“Stephen’s legacy is one of visionary leadership, boundless energy, and passion for Scottish tourism. His leadership inspires so many within our sector, and while we bid him farewell, we look forward to the fresh perspectives and strength of leadership that Rebecca will bring to the table.”

Ms Brooks said: “Our focus will continue to be on deepening collaboration between private sectors, public bodies and governments to ensure Scotland can become a world leader in 21st century tourism and galvanising the industry as the leading representative body for Scotland’s tourism businesses.”

Mr Leckie said: “Handing over the reins to Rebecca marks a fresh and exciting chapter for the STA and Scottish tourism as a whole. Rebecca’s insight, expertise and unwavering dedication to our industry make her the ideal leader to guide the STA into its next era.”