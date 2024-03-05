Babcock unveils 1,000 jobs boost at Rosyth

Shipyard hires

More workers for Rosyth (pic: Babcock)

Defence company Babcock International Group will create more than 1,000 jobs at its shipyard in Rosyth over the next four years to work on a number of projects including Type 31 frigates for the Royal Navy.

The intake will include 400 apprentices and 350 production support operatives, as well as skilled engineers, tradespeople and graduates.

The announcement confirms the response by Defence minister James Cartilidge to a recent parliamentary question. He said the programme will support a further 1,250 roles across the UK supply chain.

Rosyth should double its apprenticeship intake in 2024 as Babcock works on projects for HM Naval Base Clyde and the UK’s submarine enterprise.

Babcock chief executive David Lockwood said that recruiting apprentices helps the organisation sustain the technical skills it needs to deliver for critical defence programmes.

“Attracting and retaining talent is essential to the future success of our business and directly benefits the local communities in which we operate,” he said.

“Continued investment in Babcock’s development programmes and facilities enables our apprentices, graduates and trainees to experience a mix of on-the-job learning in a modern, digitally-led industrial environment, alongside academic training with further education partners and our own Babcock skills academy.”